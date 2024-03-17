ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
It will take years for the toon to complete with this cap on spending it might not even happen if the saudis get sick
We need an intelligent summer in the transfer market. We need shot of the dead wood quickly and get some solid squad players plus a couple of big name signings. Easy to type the message but lets give Eddie a chance, he worked wonders last season and he deserves a chance next season to put this season wrongs right.
Well… to say that it was so bad losing to the best team in the world to 2 soft goals… I think we’re being harsh on the Toon.
That’s actually pretty amazing they didn’t score any more goals co soldering how we’ve been playing recently.
We are never going to challenge the top 6, the times of rich owners buying the league/trophy has long gone. EPL and the other clubs have subsequently tighten ALL regulations that prevents NUFC from ever break through in terms of commercial revenue.
‘With a whimper’ 👍
I know you will be feeling down after the game but to say the game was lost by the time the subs came on is part of the problem. Coventry and ManU didn't say that this weekend. There has to be fight and spirit or we will go nowhere.
Sometimes I wish people wouldn't quote how long it's been. It's been so long it's pointless to keep referring to it. It does no longer matter if its been fifty years or five hundred years. Its the same people that still go on about the 1966 world Cup every four years. Pointless.
Why did we buy Matt Targett? Why did we not buy Maddison and risk the same money on Tonali? Why sell ASM to buy Barnes? Why not play Lewis Hall? FFP has taken its toll but the recruitment has been average at best.
Very good…astute and perceptive….another reality check of how long this journey will take
Perspective, it's a marathon not a sprint. We'll get there, last season was an over achivement this season is probably more realistic representation of where newcastle are as a team. steady improvement and we'll be up in the top 6 again.
Season over? Still quarter of it left you fanny
Truth is we will never be able to compete with the big boys , Richard masters will see to that . Wouldn’t be surprised if PIF walked away
Dan burn @ LWB 😢
Eddie Howe as manager next season is not a recipe for success.
Men against Boys,City never got out of first gear there wasn't a gap between the two teams more like a universe.Back to the drawing board lads n lasses.😢
I can't wait for this season to be over. That said i think a storm of discontent is brewing as i don't think there is going to be anything like the transfer activity that most of us feel is needed this summer. I think most of the players that are here this season will still be here next season. With that i think next season may well be starting under a cloud. Sorry to be so pessimistic. Cheers kieth.
Hardly, a whimper against the best team in the league. The journey will be a long one. We can't spend for instant success.
Must build and get rid if we can
U are rite K, gap in quality IS DERE, injuries, etc etc. Now "concentr8…points in de PremLge". 🖤🤍 // ~greetings from 💚🤍🧡IRELAND💚🤍🧡
I think he needs to start preparing for next season now. Play Hall, Livramento, Miley, White, Alex Murphy, Anderson and keep those who are clearly leaving on the bench or get operated on if needed (Botman).
The eddie sycophants will say how can you want him sacked after loosing to the best team in the world? This is very disingenuous because we have been bent over in most matches since November. At first people said but we are playing 2 games a week, the players are very tired, you are being unfair, wait until we are back to 1 game a week. Then people said but all our squad is injured, you are being unfair eddie has no players, thats why we have been terrible. Here we are in march 1 game a week and players back and we are still getting our butt cheeks spread. Why give eddie money to spend when he woukd rather play burn than his player that he wanted in hall, he would rather play longstaff when he woukd be better playing a 3 legged blind donkey in midfield. There is something fundamentally wrong with our way of playing, we dont create, control or defend no matter who we play, could be city or luton. People say give him another season but what they don't realise is there will be injuries next season and we will be expected to play 2 games a week at times, what then? Do we drop our draws and get stuffed because eddie cant handle it? If god forbid we actually win a few and qualify for the tin pot cup eddie will have tired players and the excuses will flow. Ffp means money must be spent wisely so why give it to someone that isn't the best choice to take us forward? Its just a waste of money, the next manager may not want the players eddie has bought. Finally bruno and isak will be wanting more even if our fans don't and who will eddie get to replace them? Bournemouth crap.
Eddie out.
Man city I'm getting bored of them now always winning it's becoming manotous now. After the second goal went in I knew it was over i turned my TV over and watched Fulham v spurs now that was a game. Like I said boring boring city.
Bruno was pretty much the bright star on a dark night, I just hope it wasn’t a come buy me performance for Pep !
Howe in fully behind him needs to supported
I don’t get howes selection sometime. Does Lewis hall have a horrible work ethic or attitude as I can’t see why he isn’t played
🤦♂️ 🤦♂️ 🤦♂️ Look here, as nice as you are Keith, Lee, etc and every other regular local media person who grills Eddie each week about the same sort of stuff, you have your chance (the rest of us don’t) during press conferences to ask the right things, to say what needs addressing and improving, and ask what is up and what needs proper attention, but none of you, including you Keith (although you get a time limit and restrictions it seems) ask the right stuff. You never do!! It’s always the same. You can say all this after a game to the camera and to us but when it comes down to it each one of you in front of Eddie where it matters most bottles it up or bottles it!! Perhaps use the opportunity when you can!! You’re speaking for us in a way. But you never seem to.
It’s all good waffling on about all of this (as enjoyable and accurate as it is sometimes) yet not one of you ever EVER get it right in front of Eddie! Then we subsequently see the same stuff and hear the same questions and answers at these conferences every week or more!
There’s a lot that’s rocked the boat this season and fans going off on one every game to the players and Eddie ain’t helping either. The boat was rocking in the summer. Like the constant transfer trash you subjected us to. The waffer thin squad we had on tour where we had youngsters for subs! Like the same boring no balls stuff you local media people ask, all the many many repetitive things you bring upon Eddie every week. Or the constant need to discuss injuries and which player is back soon you ask each week! Or the energy that is severely lacking which suddenly we don’t have! I could go on!
When you get the chance, do the right thing and ask the right stuff! Your the expected experts we are lead to believe and you have the interest of the fans at the forefront of your mind so why not get on with those things! (drop in the ocean) say it how it is or at least get closer!!!!!!!
The Conference league is a waste of time. The Intertoto Cup was the most exciting. That was our last major trophy
Bring back Mehdi Abeid and Moussa Sissoko
Howe out